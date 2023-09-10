Has Sunny Deol started charging Rs 50 crore per film? Gadar 2 actor has THIS to say

Sunny Deol has surely brought back his A game after the super success of his recent release, Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel. The Anil Sharma directorial impressed the audience so much that cine-lovers couldn’t stop themselves from flocking to the theatres. While the sequel to the 2001 release brought a storm at the box office, rumors mills, on the other hand, were quite active suggesting that Sunny Deol has hiked his fees to a whopping Rs. 50 crore. Now, in a recent interview, the actor rubbished the speculations and shared that he rather doesn’t want to be a ‘burden in a film’.

Sunny Deol refutes rumors surrounding his increase in fee

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat on India TV where he was being quizzed about the increase in his fees. In response to these claims, the actor stated that he doesn’t take up films for money. Deol laughed and said, “Paise kya lene hai nahi lene hai, woh to producer.. wahi dega jitna usse pata hai woh bana sakta hai (The producer will decide how much they want to pay an actor, depending on how much they earn). An actor would also charge accordingly (how much he can help the film earn).”

He was further asked if a Rs. 500-crore box office collection means the hero can charge Rs. 50 crore. In his response, the Gadar 2 actor said, “If the producer feels they can pay me that much, then I am okay with it. Main yeh nahi kahunga ke nahi main nahi karunga, mujhe itna nahi mila (I won’t say no to projects because I am not paid a certain amount). That’s not how I work. I like to be in a position where I don’t become a burden to a project.”

Paycheque Sunny Deol received for Gadar 2

While Gadar 2 was approaching the 500 crore clubs at the box office, several reports claimed that the film may be scoring big numbers at the ticket windows, but did not make profits because of the huge investments involved. However, director Anil Sharma refuted all the rumors last month, in an interview with Lehren Retro saying that Sunny Deol 'compromised' on his fee for the film. He added that instead of paying a huge fee to the star, they invested that money in the film's production.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 3

Sunny Deol in the same interview (Aap Ki Adalat) was also asked about the threequel to the franchise where he admitted, “Gadar 2 laane ke liye main dar raha tha, Gadar 3 ke liye main taiyar hoon (I was afraid when I was doing Gadar 2, but now I'm ready to do Gadar 3)."

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol calls his feud with Shah Rukh Khan ‘bachpana’; reflects on bond with Salman Khan