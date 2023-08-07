Has Sunny Deol's films inspired cross-border relationships like Seema Haider, Anju? Gadar 2 actor reacts

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which is considered to be one of Sunny Deol’s most loved films, is set to come back on the big screen in its second part - Gadar 2. Here’s a closer look.

Sunny Deol’s views on Gadar story being a motivation for cross-border relationships

The first part was released 22 years ago. Even now the film holds a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was set against the backdrop of the partition era. The story follows the journey of a Sikh man (played by Sunny Deol) and a Muslim woman (played by Ameesha Patel). While the Muslim woman was supposed to migrate to Pakistan with her family after the Partition was announced, she is separated from her family at the railway station. Later on, she is protected by the Sikh man, who was also her college mate, and both of them fall in love eventually.

As Sunny Deol, who is the lead actor in the film along with Ameesha Patel, is promoting the release of Gadar 2, he also expressed his views on cross-border love stories. The actor also shared that people should embrace and respect each other’s choices in whichever manner they want to live their lives.

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, the 65-year-old actor was asked about his views with the mention of Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen who recently came to India to marry her “lover” from Greater Noida, and Anju, who recently left India to be with her Pakistani “friend”. So, the question was such that Deol was asked if his films were motivating people to indulge in cross-border relationships, then he said, “I don’t believe so… Nowadays, technology facilitates people meeting through apps. Once they develop feelings for each other, they naturally want to meet and be together. Instead of criticising or concerning ourselves with such matters, we should respect their choices, as it’s their personal life. Whether it’s right or wrong is for them to decide.”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma, who also directed Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, among others. It is set to hit the cinema halls on August 11.

