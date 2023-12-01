Has Tabu turned down Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Here's what we know

Tabu and Kartik Aaryan starrer comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a major commercial success. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and was a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. There has been a buzz around a third installment. However, Tabu might not be a part of it. Let's find out the details.

Is Tabu doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Tabu's role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was well received and the film turned out to be a major commercial success. However, she might have said no to its third installment. According to an ETimes report, the actress has turned down Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 despite getting offered a hefty sum. The source mentions that Manjulika's role is very close to her but she is not very keen in doing it again very soon. Tabu reportedly wants to wait before portraying the role again. The makers, on the other hand, are keen to get the film going soon.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is a stand-alone sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and others. Upon release, it turned out to be a major commercial success.

Kartik was last seen alongside Kiara in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama film defied expectations and turned out to be a box office hit. He will be next seen in Kabir Khan's biographical film Chandu Champion in which he is portraying Paralympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Apart from that, he is also doing a film with Karan Johar which will be directed by Sandeep Modi. The yet-untitled epic war drama is expected to go on the floors in 2024.

Tabu, on the other hand, was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's espionage thriller Khufiya. She will be next seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay Devgn and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor join hands on an ‘Epic War Drama’