Has Vicky Kaushal started preparing for his and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava by learning horseriding?

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most successful Bollywood actors in a short span of time. He has several interesting films in the lineup including a period drama Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, the actor shared a video of him doing horseriding that has begged the question if he has started preparing for the film.

Vicky Kaushal shares his horseriding video

Today, on October 23rd, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of himself riding a horse. Accompanied by an energetic dhol soundtrack, the video has Vicky smoothly riding the horse in a field. This means that the actor has probably started preparation for his role in Chhaava where he plays a Maratha warrior. In period dramas, actors have to ride horses and Vicky likes to get into the skin of a character.

Check out the video!

About Chhaava

Chhaava: The Great Warrior is directed by Laxman Utekar (who directed Kriti Sanon's Mimi) and stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The period drama film is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhaava is slated to release on December 6, 2024. It will mark his first collaboration with Rashmika as well as his second-period film after Sardar Udham.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's The Great Indian Family which was released in September. Despite positive critical response, the film failed to perform well at the box office. He will be next seen portraying India's first field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. It is slated to release theatrically on December 1st this year, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Apart from that, he will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. It will hit the theatres on December 22nd. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is another interesting film in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur was extensively shot across 13 Indian locations for THIS reason