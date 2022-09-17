Has Vidya Balan dressed up to be a part of Koffee With Karan Season 7? Check out THIS post

The powerhouse of talent who has won several accolades in her acting career, Vidya Balan has played some really memorable roles in films like Kismat Konnection, The Dirty Picture, and Humari Adhuri Kahani to name a few. Over her career span of almost two decades, she has not only delivered some power-packed performances but, has created a strong mark in the Bollywood film industry. And to add a feather to the hat, she is also known for her impeccable fashion statements. The beauty queen, Vidya has recently shared a cryptic post leaving fans wondering whether she is going to make a special appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 7. Recently, it was revealed that Gauri Khan is all set to make her comeback on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 after her debut in 2005. And now with Balan’s cryptic post, fans are thinking about whether she will grace the couch of the chat show.

On Friday, Vidya Balan shared a video in her post wherein she was wearing comfortable red-coloured pants with a red coloured coat. Speaking in a different accent, Balan said to her fans, “If you are going to gossip, at least make sure you are very well dressed. You can’t look shit and talk shit at the same time.”