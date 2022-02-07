Hasee Toh Phasee turns 8: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's romantic moments will make your heart flutter

Hasee Toh Phasee is one such movie that will still make you fall in love with it even after so many years has passed by. There are some really romantic moments between the main leads Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra that were magical in every sense. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that even today this can be one of the perfect Valentines Day movies that you can enjoy with your partner. Well, before you decide to do that, here are 4 Nikhil and Meeta moments that will make you revisit the film.

Meeta’s proposal

Meeta falls for Nikhil first and in this scene when she realises her feelings towards him, she instantly tells him to not marry her sister Karishma as she is not the right girl for him. The conviction with which Meeta makes him believe that she comes with a lifetime guarantee and the way she looks at him with love-filled eyes later will make you fall in love.

Nikhil’s proposal trial with Meeta

This is a very cute scene when a proposal trial fails terribly but indeed turned out to be quite a moment for Pari and Sid. In this scene, Nikhil asks Meeta to sit on the chair as he is about to take a trial of the proposal he has planned for Karishma. As the heart-shaped seat goes up in the air the water fountains start flowing on them, there is even a flower shower on them and some fireworks behind. Although there are fireworks behind, there are a lot of sparks between Pari and Sid.

When Nikhil locks Meeta and forgets to open

There is a scene when Nikhil locks Meeta and forgets to open the door for a long time. When he remembers, he rushes to open the door only to see that Meeta has peed in her saree. The hug he gives her in repentance is heartwarming.

When Meeta fixes the button on Nikhil’s shirt by stapling it

If you have seen the movie, you will know that Meeta plays a scientist who is quite intelligent. She is not well-versed with basic household chores hence when Nikhil is running late for work and has the buttons of his shirt broken, Meeta fixed it in a jazz by stapling it. The look that Nikhil giver her after is priceless.

When Nikhil ties Meeta’s blouse