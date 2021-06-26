Haseen Dillruba Song Mila Yun: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's chemistry leaves fans awestruck

Haseen Dillruba’s latest track is a soothing ballad that has left people mesmerized.

‘Haseen Dilruba’ features and Vikrant Massey in an intriguing plot. Recently, a song named ‘Mila Yun’ was released from the film. The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Aditya Srivastava. ‘Mila Yun’ is sung by Yashita Sharma and Abhay Jodhpurkar. It has been composed by Amit Trivedi while the lyrics have been written by Kshitij Patwardhan. ‘Haseen Dillruba’ is directed by Vinil Mathew and this is the first time Taapsee is going to be seen with Vikrant and Harshvardhan.

Recently about his upcoming film, Vikrant Massey said that it is a perfect mixture of humor, quirk, revenge, and romance. Vikrant Massey also said, “I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first.” Vikrant further added, “It was an enthralling experience shooting for it. Let us all watch the mysteries unravel itself and learn important life lessons from our beloved Pandit Ji.” Taapsee also shared her views on ‘Haseen Dillruba’. She said, “It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is candy in an actor’s hands”.

Take a look at the music video ‘Mila Yun’-

Taapsee further added, “I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here.” The film also stars Aditya Srivastava, about whom the director, Vinil Mathew said, “Talking about his experience working with him, director Vinil Mathew said, “We have always seen Aditya Srivastav as the tough cop, but here we see him trying to play a toughie but failing miserably. It is interesting to see him get frustrated and helpless beneath the veneer of a super cop. Aditya Sir was quite the sport in playing this imperfect, flawed and layered role and improvised a lot with quirky renditions complete with his trademark humour.”

Haseen Dillruba will be releasing on July 2 on Netflix.

Credits :T Series YouTube

Share your comment ×