Haseen Dilruba: Taapsee Pannu unveils the FIRST LOOK poster of her upcoming thriller

Taapsee Pannu unveils the first look poster of her upcoming thriller Haseen Dilruba co-starring Vikrant Massey, and it is intriguing.

seems to be on a roll with four films in her kitty. 2019 has been an eventful yeat for Taapsee and now the actress is gearing up for a super busy 2020. After delivering hard-hitting films like Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and Mission Mangal, Taapsee has an array of clutter-breaking scripts lined up for the coming year. She will soon be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, sports film Rashmi Rocket and in Mithali Raj's biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. She has also been roped in for a murder mystery titled Haseen Dilruba, starring opposite Vikrant Massey.

Just a while ago, Taapsee unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming thriller and it is intriguing! The picture shows a woman in a yellow saree with her feet submerged in blood. We find a knife lying nearby while there appears a pool of blood on the floor. Taapsee announced the film's release on September 18, 2020, as she set the netizens curious with her caption. "I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it” Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020!", Taapsee wrote.

The film is touted to be a murder mystery within a twisted love story. The poster suggests a blend of glam and enigma as we see a woman's hand hold her saree's girth while she steps on a floor with a pool of blood. The red bangles and nail paint suggest the character's glitzy life and we can't wait to find the mystery that the film unfolds.

Vikrant Massey too plays a pivotal role in the film. Haseen Dilruba reunites Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon, the writer who penned Manmarziyaan and the makers have termed it as an edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

