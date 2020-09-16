  1. Home
Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara, Aditya's Indoo Ki Jawaani song adds new twist to Mika's Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag

Titled 'Hasina Pagal Deewani', this song from Indoo Ki Jawani is fun, loud and probably a great reflection of the character Kiara Advani will be essaying in the comedy drama with Aditya Seal.
100450 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 12:51 pm
Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in Hasina Pagal Deewani song. Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara, Aditya's Indoo Ki Jawaani song adds new twist to Mika's Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag.
After giving millions of her fans and followers a glimpse of her super fun character in the upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani and the film's makers dropped a brand new song on Wednesday. Titled 'Hasina Pagal Deewani', the song is fun, loud and probably a great reflection of the character Kiara will be essaying as Indoo in the film. In the song's poster, which the actress had shared earlier, Kiara can be seen donning a blue lehenga with matching shades, as she drives a scooty. 

Piquing fans interest, the song has now released and shows the actress going all out and showing off her impressive moves as she dances to Mika Singh's upbeat version of  'Sawan Mai Lag Gayi Aag' with co-star Aditya Seal. Mika has revisited his 1998 song and given a whole new and fun twist to it. The song's quirky choreography is also unmissable as we get to see Kiara and Aditya's chemistry on display. 

Check out Hasina Pagal Deewani song from Indoo Ki Jawani:

The film which revolves around Indoo's dating life and dating apps, is directed by Abir Sengupta. The comedy drama was supposed to release in theatres on 5 June but was pushed majorly due to the pandemic. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, will be seen in a leading role opposite Kiara. The film will now be releasing on an OTT platform. 

What are your thoughts on Hasina Pagal Deewani? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

CHEAP

Anonymous 7 hours ago

she is damn good. Love her

