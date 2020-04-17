Hasmukh: Vir Das as a murderous comedian wins over internet; Fans praise the dark comedy

Netflix’s dark comedy Hasmukh featuring Vir Das and Ranveer Shorey premiered today and fans gave a thumbs up to the series. Take a look!

Netflix’s dark comedy Hasmukh featuring Vir Das and Ranveer Shorey premiered today and soon after the premiere, Twitterverse were all praises for the series. Netflix’s dark comedy Hasmukh features Vir Das in a never-seen-before avatar and that is, as a murderous comedian. As we can tell from the show, Hasmukh needs to kill people to write comedy and Vir Das explained that Hasmukh is born of the fact that every comedian is very superstitious about the things that they do off-stage to get them ready for their on-stage experiences. So, Hasmukh needs to murder to look good on the stage.

Hasmukh is a dark comedy and for people who love The Kapil Sharma Show and Movers and Shakers, they would definitely love Hasmukh because there is a certain degree of lightness to the show. Hasmukh is co-created by Vir Das and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and the series features Das in the titular role of a young man from Saharanpur, who has to kill people off stage to perform better on stage. Hasmukh is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves and also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad.

During an interview, the Go Goa Gone actor said that, “Hasmukh is born in a different family and is adopted into a different family. There are many layers to the character and different accents play a crucial part. Being in Saharanpur for a long time, helped catch and perfect how people spoke in the area," shared Das. While one fan praised Vir Das for his versatility as he wrote, “Bingeing on #Hasmukh .It is so dark and gritty but funny at the same time. @thevirdas how do you full this off?Star-struck @RanvirShorey #netflixindia So cool,” another fan praised Das and Shorey for their supreme performances.

#hasmukh - unexpected combination of Comedy & Thriller. Only @netflix @NetflixIndia can come up with something totally out of the box. And watta act by @thevirdas, @RanvirShorey, perfect duo! Already waiting for Season 2! — Manu Prasad (@amthewon) April 17, 2020

#Hasmukh Series Half Watched Story, UP Accent, Acting, Look All Suits You ....@thevirdas

You Should Change Your Name To #Hasmukh ....

And One More Thing Do You Kill People To Make People Laugh .... ?@thevirdas @NetflixIndia — Anuj Nisha Pathekar (@AnujPathekar) April 17, 2020

Watched a few episodes of #Hasmukh! Kind of funny show it is. @thevirdas — Nayan (@ImNayan_) April 17, 2020

