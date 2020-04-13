Hasmukh: Vir Das reveals 'different accents play a crucial part' in the Netflix web series

Vir Das' Hasmukh is set to release this weekend. But before the Netflix web series drops, the actor reveals different accents play a crucial part of the series.

Vir Das left us laughing with Vir Das- For India. Now, he's all set to blend some drama with comedy through Hasmukh. The web series of the Go Goa Gone actor's second project with Netflix this year. The trailer of the dark comedy thriller has already caught everyone's attention. While fans cannot wait to see the series, the actor revealed he sports two dialects on the series. Speaking with IANS, Vir revealed the different accents play a crucial role in the series.

"Hasmukh is born in a different family and is adopted into a different family. There are many layers to the character and different accents play a crucial part. Being in Saharanpur for a long time, helped catch and perfect how people spoke in the area," he said. "I have spent a considerable amount of my childhood in Bihar, so I know how people speak in the region. There are such interesting cultural layers in Hasmukh," Vir added.

A few days ago, writer Nikkhil Advani teased the show. He said, "I think the audience will find it interesting to watch Vir in that avatar. No one can imagine Vir like that, because even in real life he is a stand-up comedian. He has acted really well. The story is of a reluctant killer. It is a fight between moral and ambitions."

Hasmukh has been directed by Nikhil Gonsalves. Apart from Vir, the show also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad in crucial roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :IANS

