Hathras Case: Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and Bollywood celebs REACT as 20 year old victim passes away

Netizens, political personalities and even Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express anger over the shocking Hathras incident. See reactions below.

Graphic details, trigger warning

A 20-year-old woman passed away in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning two weeks after she was gang-raped and tortured by four men, several reports stated. The victim was shifted to Delhi in an extremely critical condition as she had sustained multiple fractures. Reportedly, the victim's tongue was also cut off in the horrific assault that was inflicted upon her. Reports also stated that all four culprits are currently behind bars and hailed from the upper caste community.

Meanwhile, the woman belonged to the Scheduled Castes community. The incident brought back the gory details of the 2012 Nirbhaya case and sent shockwaves nationwide. Nirbhaya was also one of the top trends on Twitter on Tuesday morning. Netizens, political personalities and even Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express anger over the shocking incident.

expressed anger and tweeted, "Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do (sic)."

Richa Chadha tweeted, "#JusticeForHathrasVictim everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators." Whereas an enraged Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "The culprits of this brutality & horrific crime should be hanged in public. #Hathras."

also echoed similar sentiments as she wrote, "Tried really hard to gather my thoughts before expressing my sorrow, anger & disgust. It’s 2020 & still so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives. Can’t imagine the pain she must have endured & her family. Praying for severe punishment & justice #RIPManishaValmiki."

According to a NDTV report, the woman was attacked on 14 September at her village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields from a spot where she had been cutting grass with her family.

