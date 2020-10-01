  1. Home
Hathras Case: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra express anger, actor says 'history keeps repeating itself'

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Akshay Kumar, many Bollywood celebs have called for strict action against the four culprits who have been arrested in the shocking Hathras case.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: October 1, 2020 02:00 pm
Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra on Hathras Case. Hathras Case: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra express anger, actor says 'history keeps repeating itself'
The shocking Hathras case and events that have followed after a young woman was gang-raped and hastily cremated by UP police has garnered nationwide outrage. Bollywood celebs have also taken to social media to call out the culprits and express anger over the gross handling of the case. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Akshay Kumar, many called for strict action against the four culprits who have been arrested. 

Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, "Humans or monsters? Won’t say animals, because have you seen how loving and loyal animals are compared to what some of us have become? I am disgusted to be called a human being if those monsters are… I am so sorry #Hathras."

Sidharth Malhotra also took to Instagram to share his thoughts and said that 'history keep repeating itself'. He wrote, "#HathrasCase is unacceptable. History keeps repeating itself again and again and it's time for this to stop. Requesting all concerned authorities to act and punish the criminals at the earliest."

Take a look at their posts:

Akshay Kumar had shared, "Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do."

Whereas Alia Bhatt wrote, "They cut her tongue but they could not silence her. She now speaks in a billion voices. #Hathras." 

Graphic details

The spine-chilling incident took place two weeks ago when a young 20-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by four upper-caste men in her village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields from a spot where she had been cutting grass with her family. She suffered spinal injuries and also had cuts on her tongue. Reports state that the UP Police cremated the victim forcibly without her family's permission. 

