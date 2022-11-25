Have a look at Kiara Advani and Ram Charan’s diet food on RC 15’s set in New Zealand, we bet you’ll love it

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been having a glorious year professionally. With back-to-back successful films, Kiara has proved her versatility. Well, it was announced a couple of months back that she will soon be working on Shankar’s Pan-India project RC 15. Fans are quite excited to see the film and the stars have already begun shooting for it. The actress seems to be in New Zealand with Ram Charan currently and to shoot for the film and now she has shared a picture with the RRR from the set. Kiara Advani shares a picture with Ram Charan from New Zealand

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures from the sets of RC 15 in New Zealand. In the first picture, we can see Kiara and Ram enjoying their yummy-looking burger. Kiara can be seen wearing a black colored jacket and looks beautiful as she holds a big burger in her hand and is in the middle of eating it. While Ram can be seen dressed in a blue tee and he too is in the middle of eating a burger. In the next picture, we can see the entire crew enjoying their meal time. Sharing these pictures, Kiara wrote, “Burgers with these buggers. Song shoot diet in New Zealand.” Check out the post:

November schedule of RC 15 Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the team will be shooting in various parts of India in August and September before flying abroad for a brief schedule in the month of November. "By November, 95 percent of the film will be wrapped up. Just one minor 10-day schedule will remain, which has to be shot in particular weather conditions. Shankar is looking to shoot the particular sequence in December or January," the source concluded. RC 15, produced by Dil Raju, is gearing up for a mid-2023 release.

