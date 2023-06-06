Have Adipurush makers spent Rs 50 lakhs on crackers? Total cost of the Tirupathi event will leave you shocked

Adipurush is indeed one of the much-awaited and most-talked-about films of this year. Ever since it was announced, there has been a lot of hype around this Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Om Raut is all set to bring back the mythological tale on the big screen and we bet fans cannot wait for the same. Well, today the makers have arranged a special trailer launch event in Tirupati and it is going to be a grand event for which the star cast has already reached the venue. But if we tell you how much have the makers spent on this event, your jaws will be left wide open. Scroll down to know it.

Adipurush makers spend enormous money for the Tirupati trailer launch event

Since morning we have been giving you a glimpse of the Adipurush team prepping for the grand event which is going to be held at Tirupati today. From Prabhas to Kriti Sanon everyone has left for Tirupati. Although it was reported earlier that this one is going to be a grand event but now the latest reports have revealed the cost involved and we bet it is going to leave you shocked. Reportedly, makers have spent around Rs 2.5 crores just for this event. It is going to take place at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. It is also reported that crackers worth Rs 50 lakhs have been arranged for the Adipurush pre-release event. The team is yet to react to the claims.

Meanwhile, today at Tirupati a new trailer of Adipurush will be launched which will showcase battle sequences between lord ram and Raavan. Ahead of the event, Prabhas was even seen visiting Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to offer prayers.

