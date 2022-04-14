Have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for a gold and white wedding look? Hints dropped on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday at home with a pooja and mehendi celebration. On Thursday, the family members arrived at the couple's Vastu residence. For the unversed, Neetu confirmed on Wednesday evening that Alia and Ranbir were indeed all set to tie the knot today i.e. 14 April. As the wedding prep is underway and ceremonies will kick off post 3 PM, there has been much speculation about Ranbir and Alia's wedding look.

Earlier in the week, we saw several Sabyasachi outfits being delivered at the Vastu residence. While the probabilty of Alia and Ranbir opting for Sabyasachi is quite high, a new update hints that the couple have opted for a white and gold wedding look. According to popular fashion Instagram account Diet Sabya, keeping in mind Alia and Ranbir's muted pastel theme in mind, buzz is high that the lovebirds have opted for a subtle white and gold wedding look.

On Diet Sabya's Instagram account, a follower's message read, "You will see a lot of gold and white tomorrow." DS reposted the message writing, "Scoop." Take a look:

While we still don't know what Ranbir and Alia wore on their Mehendi, the Kapoor and Bhatt's were dressed to the T. Neetu Kapoor donned a stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla floral creation and floored fans with her look. Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a stunning metallic blingy saree, while Shaheen Bhatt opted for a green embellished outfit.

