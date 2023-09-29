‘Have approached Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt…’: Rakhi Sawant expresses desire to make biopic about herself

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse



Rakhi Sawant is a famous TV personality and also appeared in Bigg Boss. While she has been grabbing eyeballs for her heated scrimmage with her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani lately, she has now revealed her desire for her biopic to be made, claiming that she has approached Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan to essay her character in the film.

Recently, Rakhi opened up on her wish for her biopic to appear on the big screen. She said that while she does not have an idea about details such as the director of her biopic, she revealed that she wants Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan to feature in the same by saying, “Humne abhi tak Vidya Balan ji aur Alia Bhatt ko hi approach kiya hai. Mujhe lagta hai Gangubai ke baad Alia Bhatt, meri acting bohot badhiyaan kar payegi. Aur jis tarah se Silk Smitha ki story pe (The Dirty Picture) film me Vidya Balan ji ne acting, performance kiya tha Ooh La La Ooh La La, mere se zyada Ooh La La aur kisne kiya hoga, bhai? Meri poori life Ooh La La Hai (Till now, we have approached Vidya Balan ji and Alia Bhatt. I feel that after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will essay my role perfectly. And the way Vidya Balan ji had performed ‘Ooh La La Ooh La La’ in Silk Smitha-based movie The Dirty Picture, who could have done more Ooh La La than me? I think my entire life is Ooh La La).”

All about Rakhi Sawant and Adil’s dispute

Notably, Rakhi had married Adil some time ago but as things did not work out between the two, they parted ways. This was followed by several exchanges of blows between the duo. While Rakhi Sawant alleged that Adil had sexually abused her, Adil had accused Rakhi Sawant of paying Rs. 3 lakhs to people to entangle Adil in the case.



Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

