Have I come far enough? Siddhant Chaturvedi writes a lovely poem thanking fans for wishes on his birthday

Siddhant Chaturvedi has turned a year older today. The actor entered in the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and since then there is no looking back for him. Apart from being an impeccable actor, Siddhant is also good at when it comes to writing poems and his Instagram handles is proof of it.

On his birthday, Siddhant thanked his fans for wishing him and wrote a lovely poem. He also shared a beautiful video along with the write-up. It read, “Thank you for the wishes but…Walk with me, for I often forget where it all started…Kahan se chala tha, ab mudna nahi hai itni door aake…Walk along, kyunki mujhe lagte behtar doosare ke raaste. Aur Apne sapnon lagte mujhe saste. Aksar main khud se karta apni hi baatein. Aaj tum bhi suno naa…Chaloge saath Mere kya? thodi door aur…Agar ghar aane ki zidd karun toh. Meri na sunna, ignore, push me more…Kyunki jab chala tha tab ek manzil thi. Ab bhi wahi faasla hai apne beech, Have I come far enough? A little but not really…Meri Maa mujhse aksar kehti. Ki Aage waalon ki taaliyan se hi toh. Mere Peeche waalon ke jeet hogi…Main jeeta toh akela, Main haara toh..it’s anyway lonely…But walk along with me…Thodi door aur? if you’re free…”

As soon as he posted the video, his well-wishers rushed to shower sweet comments. To note, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also liked Siddhant’s video.

On the work front, Siddhant is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The film is being directed by Arjun Varain Singh. In addition to this, he also has the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The filming is already done and is being directed Gurmmeet Singh.

