Have I done an awful job? Ananya Panday reveals who laughed at her Gehraiyaan crying scene & left her baffled

Since the trailer of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan has been launched, fans have been going gaga over director Shakun Batra's vision. The complex tale of relationships has fans excited to see it. Amid this, in a recent chat, Ananya Panday spoke up about her experience of working with Shakun, Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa and also revealed the name of the person out of them all, who could not stop laughing during an intense scene shoot.

In a chat with Film Companion, Ananya recalled an incident during the shoot of Gehraiyaan where she was supposed to cry her heart out during a scene. She went on to explain that she was supposed to be alone in the bathroom and just cry. Ananya said that she went ahead and cried alot and felt that she nailed it. However, she revealed that when she came out of the scene, director Shakun laughed at her face and left her wondering if she did an 'awful job.'

Recalling it, Ananya said, "There was this scene where I really had to cry and put all my emotions. I was like, ‘This is my big scene.’ I marked it in the script. I was like, ‘Today is going to be the day.’ I have gone in, it was just me alone, Shakun was sitting outside. I have cried and cried, and I think Shakun is going to say, ‘Wow, what a performance.’ I come out and Shakun is just cracking up. He is just laughing in my face. I was like, ‘Uh, have I done some really awful job?'"

She went on to add that Shakun is a sensitive director. However, she said that he has a problem with people crying. She revealed that the director cannot keep a 'straight face' when the situation around him is intense. Ananya also recalled that during an intense scene with Deepika, they had to make Shakun sit in another room in order to film it as the director could not control his laughter.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan's trailer has received an overwhelming response from fans as well as celebs. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

