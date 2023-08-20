Have Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finalized their wedding date? Here’s what we know

Actress Parineeti Chopra pleasantly surprised everyone earlier this year when she announced her engagement to political leader Raghav Chadha. While the official wedding plans have not been announced, the couple has been frequently seen at the airport, traveling to various locations, possibly to finalize a venue. Now, it has been revealed that Parineeti and Raghav are preparing to get married month in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finalize wedding date and venue

According to a report in Times of India, Parineeti and Raghav are set to tie the knot next month on September 25 in a lavish ceremony to be held in Rajasthan. The wedding will be graced by their friends and families. Despite her ongoing commitments, Parineeti's team has initiated her wedding preparations. A source mentioned to the portal, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.” Apparently, there will be a grand reception in Gurugram following the wedding.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Parineeti has already wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila in which she will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently filming for The Great Indian Rescue, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 5, 2023. It is a survival thriller film also starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Ravi Kishan.

