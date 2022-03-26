Have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started shopping for their wedding?

Once again, rumours regarding Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have hit the headlines and this time, they are stronger than ever. A recent report claimed that Ranbir and Alia are all set to marry each other in the month of April and it has made them the talk of town. Amid all the buzz about their April wedding, a photo of Ranbir and Alia with the CEO and Designer of a Saree couture brand has surfaced on social media. It has led fans to speculate that the couple may have kicked off shopping for their wedding.

Beena Kannan, CEO and Designer of a Saree couture, took to her social media handle to share a photo in which both Ranbir and Alia could be seen posing with her. Interestingly, the couple was seen wearing the same clothes that they had worn this week when they returned from Varanasi after shooting for Brahmastra. Alia is seen in a white kurta while Ranbir can be seen in a blue shirt and jeans. Seeing the two pose with a renowned couture owner, fans began speculating about 'wedding bells.'

See Alia and Ranbir's photo with saree couture owner:

Seeing Alia and Ranbir smiling and posing together, a fan wrote, "Wedding shopping." Another wrote, "Is it Wedding bells?" Another wrote, "It look likes wedding bells..." The India Today report quoted a source about Ranbir and Alia's wedding and claimed that the two have asked for time off from their respective shoots in April for their big day. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to the know the exact date when this power couple will be bound in matrimony.

Last night, Ranbir and Alia also made an appearance in the city amid the wedding rumours. The couple made heads turn by twinning in black attire. Their photos impressed netizens and went viral on social media. On the work front, the couple will be seen in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will release on September 9, 2022.

