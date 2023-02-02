Have Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding preps begun in Jaisalmer? Here’s what the guests will enjoy

All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani since the rumoured date of their wedding is inching closer with each passing day. The couple has kept everything quite discreet and have let their fans keep guessing if they are really getting married or not. But amidst all these rumours, Sid was recently snapped at the airport as he headed to Delhi. It was reported that the actor jetted off to his hometown for last-minute wedding preparations. In fact, even the bride-to-be was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s house a couple of days back. But the latest buzz is that their wedding preps have begun in Jaisalmer. Scroll down to read all about the details.

According to reports in Bangalore Times, the preparations for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding have already begun in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Reportedly the lovebirds will tie the knot on February 6. The reports further state that the wedding festivities will start with a sangeet on February 5, and after the pheras on the 6th there will be a reception on the 7th. In the course of these 3 days, their guests will get a glimpse of the Rajasthani culture. It is said that Kathputli and Manganiyaar artists have been invited to perform at their wedding. Talking about the menu, it includes a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies like bajre ki roti, bajre ka soyta. Guests will also get to enjoy camel rides in Sam Sand Dunes.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

The talented actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Indian Police Force, the upcoming web series which marks his OTT debut. The project, which is directed by Rohit Shetty, is slated to get released on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth Malhotra is also playing the lead role in Yodha, the upcoming action thriller which is slated to release in July, this year.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which marks her second on-screen collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has S Shankar's political thriller, which is tentatively titled RC 15, and features Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead role.