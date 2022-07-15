Have a sneak-peek into Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi's holiday in Sardinia; PICS

Sushmita Sen continues to be a heartthrob of millions around the globe and still keeps entertaining viewers with high-on-content shows that she is a part of. She got back into action with the web-series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani and co-starring Chandrachur Singh, which was very well received and won her numerous accolades. The love the show received led to a second season, and as we speak, work on the third season has already begun. Yesterday evening, Lalit Modi announced his relationship with the former Miss Universe, on his social platforms. His public announcement on his relationship status led to a social media frenzy, where netizens expressed how shocked and surprised they were, with this news.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have known each other for a really long time. The pictures shared by Lalit Modi span over 15 years. Sushmita Sen accompanied Lalit Modi to Mauritius and Sardinia before the latter returned to London. His Instagram post read, "Just back from London after a whirling global tour, Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by god's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together." He also took to Twitter and tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Over the last one week, Sushmita shared a few photos of hers from Sardinia, on Instagram. One of her posts was captioned, “Sen and the Italian Sun” as she clicked a selfie, from a beach in the Italian port city. In another post, she was seen wearing a beautiful leopard printed white dress as she posed in the luxurious yacht. Lalit Modi too shared a few photos from their trip. In one of the photos, the Main Hoon Na actress was seen clicking a selfie with the former IPL chairman.

Have a look at Sushmita Sen’s photos from her Sardinian holiday:



Sushmita Sen is expected to feature in the next season of Aarya and the preparations for the same have already begun. Just last week, the third season of Aarya was officially announced too. Lalit Modi, meanwhile, is the president and managing director of Modi Enterprises and the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India.

