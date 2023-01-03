Have Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain called off their relationship? Here’s everything we know

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who had been in a relationship for a few years, have reportedly broken up. As per reports, the couple has decided to amicably part ways, and are on good terms. One of the most loved couples of B-Town, the two had kept their relationship low-key, but would often grab headlines for their mushy posts on each other’s birthdays and on special occasions. Tara and Aadar were often spotted by the paparazzi together, and the actress was also seen with him at all the Kapoor family functions.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain break up According to ETimes, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria have called off their relationship and will continue to remain friends. A source informed the publication, “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They're both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly.” Tara and Aadar met each other in 2018 at a party, and reports of their relationship started floating after they were spotted together in 2019 at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali celebrations. They had also been on many vacays together in the last few years. When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain made their relationship Insta-official In 2019, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain garnered a lot of attention when they were spotted at the Bachchan Diwali bash. They posed together for a few paparazzi pics back then, and the pictures had gone viral. They made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020 as Tara shared a love-filled post for Aadar on his birthday. Sharing a picture from his birthday celebration, she had written, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

When Tara Sutaria talked about how she met Aadar Jain In an old interview with the Bombay Times, Tara shared that the first time she met Aadar was at Karan Johar’s Diwali party in 2018. “Well, Aadar is very special to me. We do go out a lot. We enjoy the same things and this binds us together. We have a similar taste in music, and enjoy binging on good food. We do get photographed together and I am fine with it as there is nothing to hide. We are very fond of each other and we like each other's company very much,” she said. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s recent fun banter on Instagram Just last month, in December, Tara and Aadar grabbed headlines for their fun banter on social media. In an Instagram story for Tara, he dropped a flirty message that read, “I vow to always love you, even during football season,” along with a wink and a heart emoji. Tara re-shared the story, and wrote, “Flattered!!! Now turn that bloody TV screen off.” In fact, in November, Aadar wished Tara by sharing a love-filled post, which has now been deleted. The picture was from their France vacation, and they were seen posing in front of the iconic Louvre pyramid. Aadar wrote, “Happy Birthday ma chérie,’ along with a heart and fire emoji. Tara commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you my sweetheart.. I love you.”

When Tara Sutaria opened up about her relationship with Aadar Jain In an interview with Filmfare in August 2022, Tara said that both she and Aadar get very attached to people. “I think both of us are similar that way. We get attached to that special person and the people close to him/her. It helps to understand who he or she is and who they are,” she said. She also talked about his family and said, “A lot of people in his family remind me of people in my family. The warmth, love, and generosity that you will find in most Parsi households, you will find in Punjabi households too. It’s been wonderful. I respect them and love them deeply, because for me, it’s important that if you love, you must love deeply." Work front Aadar Jain made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie, along with Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2, was last seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns. She is now gearing up for her upcoming movie Apurva, which also stars Dhairya Karwa.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria wishes BF Aadar Jain’s mom Rima Jain on her birthday; Calls her ‘coolest cat in town’