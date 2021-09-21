Have you seen Sara Ali Khan and her mountain furry friend's adorable PHOTO from Kashmir?

It has been an exciting few days for Sara Ali Khan fans as the actress has been sharing photos on social media from her trip to Kashmir with close friends. The Simmba star has been on a travelling spree and after having returned from her Maldives, Sara headed to Kashmir. Now, her recent photo from Kashmir features a cute furry friend that seems to have joined her trekking party in the hills. Sara was quick to share a glimpse of it on her handle with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a photo in which we can see her all geared up to trek with her friends up the mountains in the hills. In the photo, we can see her holding a little lamb in her arms. The actress can be seen beaming with joy while holding onto her new furry friend. Sara is seen clad in a tank top with jeans and a blue hoodie tied around her waist. With a backpack, Sara seemed all set to trek up the mountain with her friends.

Take a look:

Previously, Sara shared a couple of photos while visiting the Betaab Valley in Kashmir where interestingly her mother Amrita Singh had shot her debut film with Sunny Deol. The photos of the actress had gone viral on social media recently as she enjoyed in the hills. Prior to Kashmir, Sara travelled to the Maldives as well as Leh and Ladakh.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar. The release date is yet to be announced.

