Having Salman Khan as my mentor makes me fortunate and I can reach out to him any time reveals Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani reveals her bond with Salman Khan and calls him her mentor.

Kiara Advani is still basking in the success of her film Kabir Singh. The actress shot to fame with her character Preeti. Starring in the lead, Kabir Singh has been Kiara's biggest hit till date. The romantic drama landed into a number of controversies but Shahid and Kiara's acting received appreciation from all corners. Their perfect portrayal of a couple, madly in love became a sensation among the youth. Marking her entry in big-ticket films, Kiara has her kitty full with four films after Kabir Singh.

The actress kickstarted her acting career with 2014 film Fugly which sank at the Box Office. However, she revived featuring in a number of other films. With being her mentor, Kiara managed to keep her confidence boosted. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kiara revealed about her bond with the actor and said that she is fortunate enough that she can reach out to Salman Khan anytime. She calls him approachable and says that she feels lucky to seek advice from him.

Kiara also revealed that Salman Khan called up her parents to congratulate them after the success of Kabir Singh. He told them that Kiara was doing good as an actress and that he is happy for her. Coming from Salman Khan himself, the compliment is surely a thing to be proud of. Kiara stated that Salman's inputs have always helped her. He motivates her to keep working hard and assures her that good offers will follow.

On the work front, it seems like a busy year for Kiara. The actress has signed four films after Kabir Singh. She is soon to be seen sharing the screen with and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Newwz. She is also to be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starrer Laxmmi Bomb and in Indoo Ki Jawani.

Also Read: Kiara Advani had NO issues as 2nd lead to Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz: Grew up with Akshay Kumar & her films

Credits :Bombay Times

Read More