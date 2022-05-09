'Haye garmi’, says Ranveer Singh on Arjun Kapoor’s transformation PICS; Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza & more REACT

A handful of B’Town celebs including Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, and others have reacted to Arjun Kapoor’s fitness journey and transformation post. For the unversed, earlier today, Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared two pictures: One from February 2021 and the other from May 2022. The two photos highlighted his physical transformation during the period. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track.”

And now many actors have responded to his post, as they cheered him on. Ranveer Singh commented, “haye garmiii (fire emoji)”. Dia Mirza left a red heart emoji and a hands in the air emoticon. Arjun Kapoor’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor also left a slew of clapping and fire emojis, while his aunt Maheep Kapoor left a series of different emoticons. Parineeti Chopra hailed Arjun as she commented, “Well done baba (lightning emoji). Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Amazing.” Kriti Sanon’s comment read, “Superbbb”, while Varun Dhawan left a slew of clapping emojis.

Take a look at celebs’ reactions to Arjun Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar, and Kuttey in his kitty.

