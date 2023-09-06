Hazel Keech calls Yuvraj Singh a 'hands-on father'; shares insights on kids Aura and Orion

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech have received the joy of parenthood again by welcoming their second baby girl into the world. They shared this delightful news on August 25 via a heartfelt Instagram post. Since then, many have offered their congratulations and good wishes to the couple. Alongside the announcement, Yuvraj and Hazel also introduced the world to their new baby by sharing her first photo. Recently, Hazel revealed that their baby girl, Aura is a daddy’s girl already.

Hazel Keech reveals how her baby girl Aura is a daddy’s girl

During a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Hazel Keech referred to her husband Yuvraj Singh as a “hands-on father” and revealed how he meticulously follows his daddy duties like changing diapers, making the kid burp, putting the kids to sleep, bathing them, etc. She also mentioned that both her kids Orion and Aura are “daddy’s boy and daddy’s girl” and revealed that Aura starts crying as soon as Yuvraj leaves the room and when the little girl holds her father’s hand, she feels comforted. She said, “He’s like this big mountain of support. They feel so safe and secure in his arms, which makes me fall in love with him all over again. I’m proud of the father he’s become and the man he’s growing into.”

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome their newborn baby girl Aura into the world

On August 25, 2023, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech joyfully shared a heartwarming announcement on their Instagram accounts. The couple revealed the arrival of their second child, a baby girl, to complement their family, which already includes their son named Orion. They expressed their happiness through a sweet post, stating, "Our sleepless nights have become even more joyful as we welcome our little princess, Aura, and complete our family" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

In the picture, Yuvraj is seen holding his newborn daughter Aura in his arms, and his wife Hazel on the other hand is holding his son Orion Keech Singh. SEE THE POST HERE:

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech became parents for the first time in 2022 when their son Orion was born.

