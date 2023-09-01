Hazel Keech shares glimpse of her little princess Aura; pens a sweet message

Bodyguard actress Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh nearly a week back announced the arrival of their second child, which is a baby girl. The official announcement was made on August 25 along with an emotional post. The couple named her Aura. Ever since then, the couple has been treating fans and followers with awwdorable pictures of their new born. Now, recently, the new mommy, Hazel, uploaded a super cute photo with her little baby girl.

Hazel Keech shares glimpse of her little princess

The actress in the latest post can be seen holding daughter in her arms. It seems the new mommy on duty is sleep deprived. “What time is it? Oh its Snuggle o’ clock' ', she captioned the post. Soon after the post was shared, several heart-warming comments started to flood in the comments section. Several celebrities including Tennis player Sania Mirza and actress Saiyami Kher dropped a red-heart emoji for this mother-daughter post. Have a look!

Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh shared Raksha Bandhan pictures

On the 30th of August, 2023, the 2011’s ICC Cricket World Cup’s Man of the Tournament and Hazel Keech on the occasion of their daughter’s first Raksha Bandhan collaboratively shared some super adorable pictures. In the pictures, their elder son Orion and new-baby girl, Aura can be seen having a gaga time together. The post of the kiddos was accompanied with the post which reads, ““Happy first Raksha Bandhan together. Here's to a lifetime of laughter, love, and memories @hazelkeechofficial #HappyRakshabandhan”. Soon after this post was shared, several celebrity friends of the couple started to pour their heart out in the comments section. Popular actor Angad Bedi commented, “Waheguru @yuvisofficial @hazelkeechofficial” while Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji. Sania Mirza, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, dropped a string of heart emojis. SEE THE POST HERE:

About Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

While Yuvraj Singh is former Indian cricketer, Hazel Keech is a British actress and model known for her appearances in several Bollywood movies like, Bodyguard, Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat and several others. The couple got engaged on November 12, 2015 and tied the nuptial knot a year after on November 30, 2016. The couple following Sikh rituals had married in anand karaj ceremony and hosted a grand reception in Delhi. Already a parent to son,Orion, the couple had entered parenthood in 2022. Now, a year after the couple has welcomed their second child, Aura completing their family tree.

