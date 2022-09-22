Hazel Keech thanks paparazzi for 'keeping a safe distance and not scaring' her son Orion at airport

On Wednesday, Hazel Keech made an appearance at the Mumbai airport with her son Orion Keech Singh recently. She welcomed her first child Orion with her husband-cricketer Yuvraj Singh in January, this year. The Bodyguard actress was all smiles as the paparazzi clicked her. Recently, Hazel shared a glimpse of her airport spotting with Orion and expressed gratitude towards the shutterbugs for showing respect and consideration while clicking their photos at the airport.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hazel wrote: “Thank you to all the press and media guys today for keeping a safe distance and not sacring my son. It was because of this show of consideration and respect I as comfortable posing for pictures.” Meanwhile, announcing the birth of Orion, Yuvraj, and Hazel in an identical post wrote, “To all our fans, family, and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world (red heart emoji). Love. Hazel and Yuvraj”.