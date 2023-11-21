Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh drop cute PIC of daughter on 4 months birthday; Bipasha Basu, Sania Mirza react

Indian actress Hazel Keech and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh got engaged in November 2016. A couple of years later, the couple was blessed with their first child, a boy named Orion in 2022 and their second child, a girl named Aura in August 2023. As their daughter turned 4-month-old, the couple posted an adorable picture of her.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh share picture of daughter Aura on her 4-month birthday

Earlier this year, celebrity couple Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh welcomed their second child, a daughter they named Aura. Through their Instagram posts, the couple has been giving us a peek into their busy lives and a glimpse of their kids. But recently, they dropped a picture of their daughter as she turned 4 months old.

In the picture, the baby, dressed in a pair of blown-hued warmer set can be seen looking at the parent with her huge, beautiful eyes. With a soother in her mouth and a cute hairband, she looked oh-so-adorable. Sharing the image, the happy mother penned, “Four months of you baby girl. Four months since this one stole whatever was left of my heart. Four months of this beautiful Aura with her soulful eyes. Four months since my eye bags double as did the love in my heart #daughter #mothersunconditionallove #blessing.”

Ali Fazal, Bipasha Basu, and other celebs react to Aura’s picture

After the celebrity couple posted this sweet picture of their daughter, many celebs and admirers took to the comments section to shower their love and best wishes on her. Actor Ali Fazal called her a ‘Total beauty’ while Indian tennis player Sania Mirza dropped a red heart emoji. Chak De India actress Sagarika Ghatge also posted multiple red heart emojis while Jism actress Bipasha Basu shared a red heart, evil eye, and hug emoji. Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma commented, “What a beauty Scully. she’s a princess!”

A couple of weeks ago, the couple shared a picture with their Orion and the newborn. Captioning the family picture, they penned, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family.”

