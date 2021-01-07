HC reserves order on Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters' application seeking to quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR

  1. Home
While Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been instigating from different angles by various organizations, in a recent development, the Bombay High Court has reserved order on the application seeking to quash the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty.
January 7, 2021
Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14 at his Bandra residence. It has been nearly seven months and everyone is still waiting for justice. Now in a recent development, the Bombay High Court has reserved judgment in the writ petition filed by the late actor’s sisters Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh for quashing of the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty against them. As per ANI, HC has given all parties a week to file their submissions. 

Confirming the same, ANI tweeted, "#SushantSinghRajput death case: Bombay High Court reserve the order on an application filed by his sisters seeking quashing of FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty, alleging their involvement in his death. Court also asked all the parties to file their written submissions within a week."

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty, who is now out on bail had filed a complaint on September 7 against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka, Meetu and a doctor from Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for allegedly getting the Kedarnath actor drugs without consultation. In her complaint, she had also alleged the duo had prepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti-depressants for the late actor. She was arrested on September 8, 2020, on charges of the procurement of drugs. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested but both of them were later granted bail.

Earlier, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had claimed that medicines could have been referred to by doctors through telemedicine as per the ICMR telemedicine guidelines and said this was the main part that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

