HC seeks Salman Khan's response on KRK’s plea against order restraining him from commenting on actor: Reports

Bombay High Court has reportedly issued a notice to Bollywood actor seeking his reply on self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan’s plea urging for quashing a lower court's interim order restraining him from making any comments on the actor, his movies, or his companies.

As per a report in ETimes, KRK in his plea had said that a film viewer cannot be prohibited from making comments about a film or its characters. In addition to that, he further said that the lower court should not have passed such a blanket order. He also reportedly said that while the court could restrain him from making personal comments against Salman Khan, it could not prohibit fair criticism of the latter's movies. Hence, on Thursday, Justice A S Gadkari issued notices to Salman Khan, his production company Salman Khan Ventures, and several other social media intermediaries seeking their reply to Kamaal Khan's plea.

Kamaal Khan had challenged a Mumbai court's interim order on a defamation suit filed by the Bollywood actor Salman Khan against him over his comments on the film "Radhe" and some of his other videos. At that time, the court had reportedly restrained KRK from posting any defamatory content about Salman Khan, his business ventures, his family members, or his films until the final order in the defamation case.

As per the reports, the HC will further hear the plea after two weeks.