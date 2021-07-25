Inspired by Mirabai Chanu win at Tokyo Olympics, Tiger Shroff does THIS; SEE Video

The Tokyo Olympics just kick-started, and every Indian is excited about the performance of our Indian athletes. Well, so far, Mirabai Chanu has won a Silver medal for weightlifting and bagged the first medal for India at the games. Everyone is proud of her, and so are our Bollywood celebs. Most of them have taken to their social media to congratulate the athlete in their own way. Wishes are pouring in from every corner. Well, the latest celebrity to congratulate the winner is Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of him weightlifting. He posted this video as a gesture to congratulate Mirabai Chanu for her spectacular win at the Tokyo Olympics. Tiger is facing his back towards the camera and can be seen lifting 140kgs. He is clearly inspired by Mirabai and is pushing his limits. Tiger captioned his video as, “140 kgs and counting…So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu. What a performance! go team india! #tokyoolympics.”

Check it out:

Well, Tiger usually stuns everyone with his workout videos, and this one too comes as a surprise. The moment he posted this video, fans took to the comments section to shower loads of love.

We are sure that fans must have been left wide-eyed after looking at this video. Tiger is surely a motivation for all those who want to push their limits and do something crazy.

