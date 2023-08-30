'He always stood by me': Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol opens up about his bond with Salman Khan

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Gadar: The Katha Continues co-starring Ameesha Patel. The film has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience as well as critics. The super hit on-screen pair Tara Singh and Sakeena once again won the hearts of fans. Now, in a recent interview, Sunny Deol opened up about his bond with Salman Khan while talking about unity in the industry.

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol opens up on bond with Salman Khan

In a recent interview with Zoom, Sunny Deol spoke about his bond with Salman Khan while stressing the point of 'unity' in the film industry.

The actor said, "Salman and I have known each other over the years when he was not even acting. We interacted with each other and he always used to look after me and he always wanted to be strong (wanted to be like me) and we also did a film together. He always stood by me. It is the kind of respect we have for each other."

Salman gave a shout-out to Sunny's Gadar 2. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, he wrote, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2."

Sunny and Salman worked together in the film Jeet, 1996. Bollywood's Bhaijaan also made a special appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Speaking about Gadar 2, the film was released on August 11, 2023. It also features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

Sunny Deol and Salman Khan's work fronts

Sunny is set to feature in Baap, where he'll be seen alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. He's also a part of Apne 2 with his father Dharmendra, younger brother Bobby Deol, and his older son, Karan Deol.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3. The action thriller film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to be released on November 10, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor to be honored with International Emmy Directorate Award in New York: 'Overflowing with humility'