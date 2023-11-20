‘He changed entire routine’: Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aaryan on positive changes Kabir Khan brought in him

Kartik Aaryan is a charmer and a commendable actor with quite a few hit movies in his repertoire. However, his effortless and breathless monologue in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama made him a household name instantly. The actor recently in an interview spoke about working with Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan and the positive change he inflicted in Kartik's life.

Kartik Aaryan reveals the changes director Kabir Khan brought into his life

With his boy-next-door appeal, Kartik Aaryan has successfully managed to make scores of people his die-hard admirers. While talking to Film Companion recently, the actor opened up about the change that director Kabir Khan has brought in his life.

He said, “Since the time I have started working with Kabir sir (director Kabir Khan), a lot of things have changed. He has changed my entire routine,” the Freddy actor said adding that from the time he sleeps to the time he eats, everything has been affected.

Aaryan further added, “From daily routine to thought process to everything. I think mai bahar bhi zyada nhi dikh raha hu jitna mai usually shayad hota tha. (I think I’m also not out there so much as I usually was).”

The Luka Chuppi star continued that he doesn’t know what exactly happened but he’s just liking and enjoying the fact that maybe somewhere down the line he is not out there and social as he used to be. “I’m just enjoying more and more of life and maybe gaining some experiences,” the actor divulged adding that he’s enjoying playing the inspiring character in his upcoming movie Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik Aaryan graduated from being an engineer to an accomplished actor with his successful acting stint in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, back in the year 2011. Some of his other hit projects include Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, among others. He is currently busy shooting for Chandu Champion, also starring Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor. The action-drama movie is expected to be released on June 14, next year.

