‘He definitely looks the part’: Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reaction to little fan dressed as Jawan

In his career spanning decades with nearly 90 films to his credit, Shah Rukh Khan has garnered the love of millions of his fans. After the massive success of his action-thriller Jawan, several visuals of his little fans dancing to the songs in the movie went viral. A young fan also went to the theatres to watch Shah Rukh Khan, dressed as Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his little fan dressed as Jawan

A while ago, the Badshah of Bollywood was online on X and he reacted to the tweets of B-town celebs and his fans too. This is when SRK came across pictures of a little boy dressed as his character from Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. The pictures that were shared by an X user featured a preschooler from Kashipur, sitting on a car, wearing a white t-shirt with a black and red striped shirt, blue denims, and white shoes.

What caught SRK’s attention was the way the young fan had wrapped his face with a white medical-grade bandage, just like the look of SRK's Jawan in the film. When Shah Rukh Khan saw photos of the young fan, he retweeted the post and wrote, “Thank u my little #Jawan!!! He definitely looks the part… my love to Kashipur!!!”

Shah Rukh Khan lauds enthusiastic kids dancing to his songs

Several other users also shared pictures of their little ones, excited to watch King Khan on the big screen. One school kid from Berhampore was seen showing off his impressive dance moves on the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya outside Mohan Talkies.

Reposting his video, SRK wrote, “Wow my #Jawan!!! Loving the dance especially that backflip in the end!!! It was my favourite bit!!! Stay happy, love u.”

Another kiddo was seen performing the Tamil version of the song. Shah Rukh Khan was impressed by this child’s dance, style, and attitude. Not to miss the amazing filters added to the video. Responding to the video, SRK penned, “Ufff… dance, style, attitude… Even VFX!!! this Jawan has it all. Ha ha! Thank u.”

A third user posted pictures of two kids posing with Jawan’s poster outside a theatre. Looking at the love from these guys, the Om Shanti Om actor wrote, “They are so sweet!!! Thank u and lots of love to them… hope they liked the film!!”

Be it young or old, everyone is captivated by the charm of the ‘King of Romance’ and the moment he opens his arms wide, he leaves them spellbound.

