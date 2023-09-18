‘He has a special talent’: Saba Azad spills about Hrithik Roshan as he plays photographer on romantic date

Any amount of love and appreciation would be less for Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan, who has given us several entertaining gigs to rejoice. This statement would be particularly relevant for 2000s kids who have grown up watching his movies. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… to Koi…Mil Gaya, Hrithik has developed a huge fan base for himself owing to his extraordinary performances and acting skills. While Hrithik’s movies have undoubtedly been immensely entertaining, him being a doting father to his children Hrehaan and Hridhaan and the most perfect lover to his girlfriend, Saba Azad, leaves us pondering whether there is any aspect of life that the actor can’t ace. Recently, the actor clicked pictures of Saba as she enjoyed some mouth-watering food. Photos of which, the latter also shared on Instagram.

Hrithik becomes Saba’s personal paparazzi

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress posted pictures of herself as she enjoyed some tempting food. But what caught our attention was that Hrithik Roshan became Saba’s personal photographer as she enjoyed her “Yummy yum yum!!” food.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Oh “sus scrofa domesticus” how do I love thee.. let me count the ways !! In other words - if you can’t find me look near the bacon!! Image by @hrithikroshan who has a special talent for catching me mid bite can’t complain though, there can never be enough photos of women eating!! Wolf on ladies!! Yummy yum yum!!” These pictures are making us think ‘can these two stop being so adorable’?

Fans gush over Hrithik’s cute gesture for Saba

After Saba Azad shared the photographs on her Instagram account, the lovebirds’ fans flooded her comment section. A fan said, “Hrithik is an excellent photographer though”. Other fans stated, “Happy to see both of you. You be happiest together”, and “There is nobody more beautiful in this world that a woman in love, so there is nobody more beautiful than you”.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s work front

While Saba has given her fans some entertaining movies like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, she also featured in Naseeruddin Shah’s short film, Man Woman Man Woman. Meanwhile, our Agneepath actor, Hrithik Roshan will very soon appear in his next project, Fighter.

