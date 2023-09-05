‘He has cried in front of us’: Vicky Kaushal reveals his father Sham Kaushal faced humiliation on sets

Vicky Kaushal's strong family values come from his upbringing. He acknowledges that he has emotional resilience because, when he and his younger brother Sunny Kaushal were growing up, their father, stunt director Sham Kaushal who has been a part of the film industry for several years now, didn't hesitate to showcase his emotions and cry in front of them. Even their mother didn't hide the fact that their father cried after facing humiliation on a film set.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about his father, Sham Kaushal facing humiliation on sets

During a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his father, a renowned stunt director, being “humiliated” on the set once. He recalled and shared, “He has tried to make us strong, emotionally. He would openly tell us, ‘I felt humiliated on set today and I came back and I cried to your mom.’ He would say that to us when we were children. And mom would tell us this, that one time this had happened, that had happened, and some senior had scolded him in front of the whole set when he was just a stuntman. And he came back home and cried. So, this was never hidden from us. And he has cried in front of us.”

Talking about the important advice his brother Sunny Kaushal and he received from their father, Vicky added, “Things are not going to go in your favor all the time. Most times they are going to be against you; that’s how life is.”

For the unversed, Sham Kaushal worked on films like Don, Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Krrish 3, Padmaavat, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others.

Professional front of Vicky Kaushal

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film, The Great Indian Family, which also features Manushi Chillar as the main lead. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 22, 2023. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor also has Meghna Gulzar’s next Sam Bahadur in which he portrays the life of India's war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Kaushal is also a part of Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film alongside actors Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.

