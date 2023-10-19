‘He has relentless approach’: Ganapath star Tiger Shroff heaps praises on Amitabh Bachchan

Tiger Shroff has been generating a lot of buzz on social media following the release of his next, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film reunited Heropanti duo nearly after nine years. Apart from the lead cast, the film also boasts of featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While the track has already been well received by the audience, in a recent interview, Tiger Shroff opened up about his experience of working with the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan.

Tiger Shroff shares his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan

In a recent interview with India Today, Tiger Shroff heaped praises on Amitabh Bachchan as he talked about his experience of working with the mega-star. He stated that the legendary actor is persistent towards little things that they might find monotonous. However, it is these small things which actually make the difference. He stated, “Big B has a relentless approach to small things every day which tends to get monotonous for us but how he religiously does it. It's the small things you do every day is what counts in a larger picture. He is a living prime example of that. He is just so disciplined in his routine. He is just so hungry even now and that I think that's something very inspiring. I aspire to be like him someday.”

Remarkably, during the press conference of Ganapath, while talking about his reason behind doing action films. Tiger had humorously replied, “Main meri behen (Krishna Shroff) se bohot darta hoon yaar. Bohot tokti rehti hai, maarti rehti hai. Bachpan se chalta raha hai. Maar peet hoti rehti hai (I'm really scared of my sister. She scolds me a lot and even hits me. It's been going on since childhood. There's a lot of scolding and beating). That's why I am into action films.”

About Ganapath

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is directed by Vikas Bahl. The upcoming hard-core action entertainer features Tiger in a double role as Guddu and Ganapath. While Tiger is already known for action films, Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, would be foraying into the action genre for the first time.

The highly anticipated film will be hitting the theaters tomorrow, i.e. October 20.

