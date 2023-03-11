'He is like a father': Palak Tiwari on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Palak Tiwari, the name that holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool! With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable! Time and again, she effortlessly became the talk of the town for her gorgeous photos, and there is no denying it. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, in an interview the Bijlee Bijlee girl opend up about her experience of working with the superstar.

Palak Tiwari opens up about her experience of shooting with Salman Khan

Recently, in an interview, Palak talked about her experience of working in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She said that earlier there was nervousness as she was new to such kind of environment but Salman Khan made her feel like home. ‘He is one of the pillars of Bollywood. I assumed that being on the same set with him would be daunting, and that I would be nervous all the time. But he is like a father on the set. He ensured that we are well-fed, and that we also follow our diet,’ she said.

Talking about her actor-mother Shweta Tiwari’s concern, Palak said ‘She would never call me when I was shooting because she knew I would be taken care of. Salman is almost omnipresent on the set. He knows everything that’s happening.’

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman and Salma Khan. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapthi Babu, Vijendra Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. It will show all the elements of a Salman Khan film that is action, entertainment, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

