‘He is now entering Bollywood…’: Aamir Khan reveals son Junaid Khan will debut as producer with Pritam Pyaare

Indian actor Aamir Khan needs no introduction. His impressive line of work in his career spanning over three decades in Bollywood earned him the title of Mr. Perfectionist. After proving his mettle with his acting skills, the Dangal has moved to producing movies. The veteran actor was born to his father, Tahir Hussain, who was also a film producer. Following their footsteps, Aamir’s son Junaid Khan is also going to make his debut as a producer in Bollywood with the film Pritam Pyaare.

Aamir Khan announces son Junaid's debut as a producer with Pritam Pyaare

Aamir Khan has been extensively working on his upcoming projects. Meanwhile, his elder son Junaid Khan has also stepped into the Hindi film industry. During a conclave with News18, the Lagaan actor revealed that his son is taking his first step in Bollywood, not as an actor but as a producer, just like Aamir’s father Tahir Hussain.

Aamir said, "Junaid is about to enter the film industry. What’s surprising is that he’s entering Bollywood not as an actor, as of now, but he is taking his first step as a producer like my father. So, the first film that he has made is as a producer and he made it in a very capable way. I’m very proud of him. The film was completed on time and on schedule, and it's made well. The director was also new so young people were making it and Junaid was producing it. So, I’m very happy with the way he has done it.”

Revealing the title of Junaid’s debut movie as a producer, Aamir said, “The film’s name is Pritam Pyaare.” He added that he’s also playing a small part in the movie. “I am doing a cameo in his movie. It’s a 4-5 scene role.”

Aamir Khan says his son Junaid Khan is an introvert

Further on, Aamir said that when Junaid grew up, both he and his ex-wife Reena Dutta were worried. He shared, "Junaid was good in academics but he used to shy away from talking to people. He used to hesitate in interacting with others. So, I was worried. I thought our biggest quality is that we should know how to deal with people and if you can’t do that then your life gets difficult. So, I was tense. He’s very introverted."

Junaid Khan devoted six years to the world of theatre before entering cinema. He started his journey in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee's rendition of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage and Her Children.

