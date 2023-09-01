‘He is very romantic’, says Esha Deol on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The evergreen superstar, Dharmendra was recently seen in Karan Johar’s, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani after such a long time. The super hit film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles was showered with immense love and praises from the critics and audience. Though the performances of all the actors were appreciated, the veteran actor grabbed a lot of eyeballs. One of the much talked scenes from the film was the Apne actor’s kissing scene with his co-star Shabana Azmi, The scene had created quite a stir. Now, recently the veteran actor’s daughter Esha Deol has also shared her reaction to his father’s on screen kiss.

Esha Deol on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

In a recent interview with Zoom, Esha Deol opened up about the much-hyped scene and said, “There is a barrier or age for love or kissing—who said so”. Calling him the ‘coolest’, the actress further adds, “He is so handsome. Papa, by nature, is very romantic; he will do his shayari and everything.”

In addition to this, the actress further shares that, “he has always been that way. Shabana ji is fantastic, and I have a huge soft corner for Jaya aunty. Karan Johar is amazing, it was shot beautifully, and they are all professional actors”.

Esha Deol on watching the film

The Dhoom actress further revealed that a lot of portions of the film wasn’t watchable for her like an audience member as she is his daughter. It was not easy for her owing to several emotional scenes but she wanted to watch the film.

Esha Deol’s work front

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in Amazon Mini TV’s web-series, Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, she was also seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a series that also stars Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna.In fact, her short film Ek Duaa got a special mention in the category of non-feature films at the 69th National Film Awards.

