'He loved it in...': Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's reaction after watching Jawan during 'Ask SRK'

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara has been grabbing headlines since its release. The film had a blockbuster opening on September 7 with fans organizing special projects to celebrate the film's release. SRK who has been on a reply spree for the past few weeks, hosted an 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter) on September 22 to interact with his fans and followers. During the session, one fan asked the actor to share AbRam Khan's reaction after watching Jawan. Read below to know what King Khan said.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's reaction after watching Jawan during 'Ask SRK'

Taking to his X, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the fan favorite 'Ask SRK' session on September 22 and undoubtedly he was showering with different types of questions to which King Khan was seen answering humorously which won the fans' hearts. During the session, one fan wanted to know how the actor's son AbRam reacted after watching Jawan.

The fan asked, "Abram ne #Jawan dhek ke kya kaha #AskSRK @iamsrk." To which, Shah Rukh gave an adorable answer saying, "Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawan."

Take a look:

One fan asked SRK, "Bhai JAWAN 1000cr ki Party kaha hogi ?? #askSRK." King Khan replied, "Pathaan ke ghar mein aur kahaan!!! #Jawan."

Another fan shared a picture of himself posing in front of SRK's Mannat and said, "@iamsrk I’m at Mannat right now, can I get a hello from you? Or atleast a reply on twitter #AskSRK."

Reacting to the fan's post, Jawan star wrote, "Yaar main Mannat mein nahi hoon kaam par laga hua hoon. Just check all good there na??! Ha ha #Jawan."

Work-wise, Shah Rukh who is currently basking in the success of Jawan will be next seen in Dunki. The actor recently confirmed that the film will have a Christmas release. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

