He is not a funny guy: Rajkummar Rao on his character in ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’

Rajkummar Rao is starring alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the upcoming quirky comedy ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. The film will be released on an OTT platform on October 29. In a recent chat with PTI, Rajkummar spoke about the film and said, “This is a very different kind of comedy, it is a shift from what I have done before. My character is somebody who is always in some situation. It is not like a Stree, Ludo or Bareilly Ki Barfi where the comedy is in-your-face, where the character itself is funny”.

Further speaking about his character, Rajkummar said, “When you think of Ludo, you will feel that my character was a funny guy. But here, it is not like that, he is not a funny guy. He is a serious guy, doing his job but in that process, he meets strange people, the situations he encounters (are also funny)… That’s where the comedy comes from”. Speaking about Paresh Rawal’s character, Rajkummar said, “Paresh sir’s character is the funnier one because he is someone who is not bothered about anything. He will say what he wants to.”

Paresh Rawal in a recent chat with IANS spoke about Rajkummar and said, “When you work with so many actors...there are very few actors you admire. Admire why not because they are successful but because you get to learn so much from them. You only admire those from whom you learn things. Rajkummar is one of those actors you get to learn so much from and enjoy working with. He attempts different subjects and supports cinema with different movies such as 'Shahid' and 'Newton'. The future of films is good because if actors like him support then it feels good."

