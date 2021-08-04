He’s home: Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomes hubby Nick Jonas in the most adorable way; See mushy PHOTO

After months of missing Nick Jonas, has finally reunited with her hubby on Tuesday, August 3. To mark the special moment, she took to her Instagram profile to share a mushy picture alongside the Close hitmaker. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wrapping Nick Jonas in her arms as the latter enjoys her warm embrace. Priyanka smiles infectiously as the two bundle up together in the photo.

While sharing the adorable picture, Priyanka Chopra articulated “He’s home” before adding a red heart emoticon to express her love for him. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it amassed a thunderous response from fans. While some hailed them as ‘cute couple’, others went on to decipher the ‘happiness’ Priyanka must have felt upon meeting Nick Jonas after a long time. For the unversed, the power couple also recently celebrated 3 years of togetherness. On the special occasion, Priyanka said, “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you”.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest post here:

Priyanka is currently stationed at London for the shooting of her upcoming project Citadel in collaboration with Richard Madden. Meanwhile, husband Nick was away in Los Angeles to fulfill his professional commitments. The Jealous singer flew down to the UK to reunite with his wife Priyanka.

This isn’t the first time when the loved-up post of this power couple has left fans rejoiced. Time and again, the duo showcase their appreciation for each other on their respective social media handles. Previously, while sharing her husband appreciation post, Priyanka wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!” In terms of work, Priyanka has also completed the shooting of Text For You earlier this year.

