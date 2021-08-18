He’s not trying to do anything beyond the film’s world: Bell Bottom director on working with Akshay Kumar

led Bell Bottom to mark the first major Hindi film to be released in the theaters post the second wave of COVID 19. The spy thriller will release on 19 August. The venture also stars Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta in the leading parts. Director Ranjit M. Tewari, who made his debut with Farhan Akhtar led ‘Lucknow Central’ speaks to PTI about directing Bell Bottom. Ranjit spoke about not taking cinematic liberties when dealing with the narrative. He also spoke about working with and mentioned that the star sat on the script several times.

Speaking about portraying Lara Dutta as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Ranjit said, “We have been extremely responsible in writing that character. We didn't think, 'For cinematic liberty, let's do this.' We were sure where we were going with that. The CBFC has also passed it without any cuts." He added, “There was no requirement for us to get into a space where unnecessary questions and problems are created. There was no requirement in the script. All characters in the film have been dealt with maturity from our end.”

Ranjit further spoke about not taking cinematic liberties with the narrative. “I make films that come to my heart. So while making it, I didn't think about chest thumping at all. There's no manipulation. I am not manipulating you to feel a high. If the character is such, a moment is such that it requires a certain thing, it comes organically. If I have to show tricolour and it is required at that particular time, it will come organically."

On collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the film, Ranjit said, “Akshay sir brings in with him tremendous experience. He sat on the script several times, had multiple discussions. He's not trying to do anything beyond the film's world. All his efforts are just to make the script better.”

