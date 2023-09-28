'He showed me a different...': Rajveer Deol on why he can relate to Abhay Deol more than granddad Dharmendra

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Dono. The film is directed by debutant Avnish S. Barjatya, son of Sooraj R. Barjatya, and written by Avnish S. Barjatya and Manu Sharma. Ahead of its release, Rajveer who is busy promoting his film, opened up about how his uncle-actor Abhay Deol showed him a different side of cinema and why he can relate to his uncle more than his granddad-veteran actor Dharmendra in terms of the acting process.

In a recent interview with NBT Entertainment, Rajveer Deol said that it was hard for his granddad and veteran actor Dharmendra to explain his acting process but he could relate to his uncle-actor Abhay Deol more. He added, “I think, for dadaji to understand anything, these big big legends, it’s hard for them to explain their process (acting process). It was a different era and they had their own difficulties to overcome. Abhay chacha I could relate to more and he showed me a different world for movies. And my interest rose after that and so you can see a bit of influence from him in me.”

Continuing what Abhay told Rajveer, Sunny Deol's son further said, "He just told me that people will keep limitations on you. They will say you are quiet and mentally you will think you are a quiet person. So these are the limitations that people will put on you and subconsciously you think of those limitations and in reality they don’t exist if you don’t want them to exist. So the understanding is that a quiet guy can be an extrovert and a shy guy can be violent and violent guy can be a loving guy.”

Meanwhile, Dono jointly produced by Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios, is set to release in theaters on October 5, 2023. The film stars newcomer Paloma Dhillon apart from Rajveer. Along with them, Garima Agarwal, Rohan Khurana, Kanikka Kapur, Aditya Nanda, Vivaan Modi, and others will be seen in supporting roles.

