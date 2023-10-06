'He used to be...': Kriti Sanon opens up on reuniting with Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in Ganapath

Kriti Sanon is enjoying a very successful period in her career, with several major projects on the horizon. Currently, she's getting ready for her upcoming movie called Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, in which she stars alongside Tiger Shroff. This film has been in the spotlight since it was first announced. Kriti recently spoke as a guest on Day 2 of India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023, where she shared her experience of working with Tiger Shroff again after Heropanti, in a session called Woman on Top: The Outsider on surviving and thriving in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon on reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for Ganapath

During the above mentioned event, Kriti Sanon was asked about how it feels like to reunite with Tiger Shroff again in Ganapath - A Hero Is Born after their debut film Heropanti. She said, “He looks photoshopped 24x7. He’s obviously not. He is the most disciplined guy I have ever come across.”

When asked about what has changed since they worked together in Heropanti and what it's like to be back on set with him after so many years. To this, she answered, “I think both of us have really grown as people and as actors both. Ofcourse, Heropanti he now has a stubble so which is really nice, he looks really hot. Also I feel like, he, I’ve seen his journey, he’s become so much more confident, his own craft, you know as an actor, as an action hero, I think you know he’s sort of untouchable and I remember in Heropanti both of us were so so young and so like raw and naive. He used to be so shy to even I remember there was a shot where he was supposed to peck me on the cheek and he was so nervous, he was like trembling you know and now he’s just like really really comfortable on-screen and he’s also doing some bit of like comedy which is like physical comedy which I had not seen him do before so it was really really amazing, almost nostalgic to sort of be back on sets with him.”

About Ganapath

The movie Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is directed by Vikas Bahl, known for movies like Queen and Super 30. It's set to release in theaters on October 20th, coinciding with Dussehra, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. This film brings together Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon after a gap of nine years since their first film, Heropanti. The highly anticipated movie is a futuristic sports action film and also features the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Ganapath song Hum Aaye Hain OUT: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon displays sizzling chemistry with electrifying moves