'He was 24 years old when he made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': Shah Rukh Khan lauds Karan Johar at special screening

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is regarded as one of the superhits at the box office. Directed by Karan Johar, the cast of the 1998 film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in lead roles. To celebrate the film's 25 years, the makers decided to hold a special screening of the film on October 15. During the screening, SRK, Rani, and KJo surprised fans as they visited a theater during the special screening in Mumbai. Now, a video of Shah Rukh praising Karan while remembering Yash Chopra, Yash Johar, Reema Lagoo, and others surfaced on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar at special screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

A video shared by one of the fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the actor praising Karan Johar for making a film like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He also remembered Yash Chopra, Yash Johar, Reema Lagoo, and others at the special screening.

Shah Rukh said, "I just want to say something which is very important to me that you know when I joined the film industry I made some friends who are now family, Mr. Yash Chopra, Mr. Yash Johar, Karan's late dad and he was my friend actually more than Karan. He was my friend and my friend's son is Karan who was 24 years old when he made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

He also added, "He's (KJo) taken this company to great heights, very proud of him as a friend's son." Watch the video:

For the special screening, Rani Mukerji was seen in a light-pink saree with a black border, while King Khan looked handsome in a black formal suit. The filmmaker wore an all-black outfit.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998 on October 16. The roles of Rahul Khanna, Anjali Sharma, and Tina Malhotra were played by RK, Kajol, and Rani respectively.

